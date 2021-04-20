Here are key stocks that moved the most on April 20

Indian indices pared morning gains to end lower on Tuesday as worries surrounding the second wave of COVID continued.

The Sensex ended 244 points lower at 47,706 while the Nifty fell 63 points to settle at 14,296. Losses in IT, FMCG and financials mainly dragged the indices during the day. Broader markets, however, outperformed benchmarks, with the midcap index up 0.3 percent and smallcap index up 1 percent.

Among sectors, Nifty IT fell the most, down 1.3 percent while Nifty Fin Services and Nifty FMCG lost around half a percent. Meanwhile, losses were capped as Nifty Pharma and Nifty Auto added over 1 percent each. Nifty Metal was also in the green for the day.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

ICICI Prudential: The share price of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (ICICI Pru) rose 5.5 percent after the company reported a good set of numbers overall for the March quarter even as its profit declined for the period. The sentiment was also lifted as brokerages remained bullish on the stock after the earnings. For Q4, the company's value of new business (VoNB) grew 26 percent YoY to Rs 591 crore. Net profit, however, declined by 64.2 percent to Rs 64 crore in January-March 2021 from Rs 179 crore for the year-ago quarter.

Dr Reddy's Labs: Dr Reddy's Laboratories share price gained over 3 percent after the company said it is going to roll out the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine by May-end or early June. The Indian drug regulator had approved the Russian-made vaccine for emergency use earlier this month.

Aditya Birla Capital: The share price of Aditya Birla Capital added 1 percent after the company’s subsidiary Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd (ABSLAMC) filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering (IPO) by way of an offer for sale of shares. Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL) has approved the sale of up to 28,50,880 equity shares of the face value of Rs 5 each held in ABSLAMC out of the total paid-up share capital of 28,80,00,000 equity shares of ABSLAMC, the company said in a regulatory filing.