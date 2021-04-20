  • SENSEX
Here are key stocks that moved the most on April 20

Updated : April 20, 2021 03:39 PM IST

The Sensex ended 244 points lower at 47,706 while the Nifty fell 63 points to settle at 14,296.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (ICICI Pru) rose 5.5 percent after the company reported a good set of numbers overall for the March quarter.
Snowman Logistics share price jumped 9 percent after rating agency CRISIL affirmed the company's long-term rating at 'A/Stable'.
