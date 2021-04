Another record single-day spike in fresh COVID cased spooked investors on Dalal Street with the benchmark indices ending nearly 2 percent on Monday. The Sensex ended 882 points lower at 47,949 while the Nifty lost 258 points to settle at 14,359. Banking, energy and auto stocks dragged the indices the most while pharma stocks were the only ones in green.

Broader markets underperformed benchmarks with the Midcap and Smallcap indices down over 2 percent each.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

HDFC Bank: Shares of HDFC Bank lost over 1 percent after the firm's March quarter profit missed analysts' estimates. India's largest private lender reported a net profit of Rs 8,186.3 crore in Q4, up 18 percent on a YoY basis. However, it remained below the CNBC-TV18 estimate of Rs 8,443 crore. Brokerages remained bullish on the lender even as profit missed analysts' estimates. Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan are 'overweight' while CLSA has a 'buy' call.

Macrotech Developers: Shares of Macrotech Developers, earlier known as Lodha Developers, trimmed some losses to settle around 6.5 percent lower as against its issue price in its market debut. The stock listed at Rs 436.00, a discount of 10.29 percent to the issue price of Rs 486 per share on the National Stock Exchange.

Oxygen suppliers: The share price of oxygen supplies rose with only buyers in these stocks on Monday. The sentiment turned sharply positive for the stock as the demand for oxygen cylinders soared amid the outbreak of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic with many states citing the issue of shortages as well. Bhagwati Oxygen and Gagan Gases rose 5 percent each while National Oxygen added 2 percent.