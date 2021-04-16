Here are key stocks that moved the most on April 16

Indian indices ended mixed on Friday as gains in IT, auto and pharma sectors were capped by losses in banking and financial stocks. The Sensex ended 28 points higher at 48,832 while the Nifty rose 36 points to settle at 14,618.

However, for the week, both indices ended around 1.5 percent lower.

Broader markets, meanwhile, outperformed benchmarks for the day with the midcap and smallcap indices up around 1 percent each.

Among sectors, the pharma, IT and auto indices rose 1-2 percent while Nifty Metal and Nifty FMCG added around half a percent each. Meanwhile, Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services were in the red for the day.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

Wipro: The share price of IT major Wipro rallied 9 percent after the firm reported its best Q4 results in ten years. The company sees sequential revenue growth of 2-4 percent in Q1 of FY22 in the range of $2.19 billion to $2.23 billion. This will be backed by a strong demand environment and a robust pipeline of digital deals. Other IT stocks also rose with the index up over 1 percent on positive sentiment after Wipro posted its Q4 results.

Ashok Buildcon: The share price of Ashoka Buildcon rose 2 percent after the company received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Gujarat Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation for a project worth Rs 333.625 crore. "Ashoka Buildcon had submitted a bid to Bahucharaji Rail Corporation Ltd (BRCL), Gandhinagar, represented by the Gujarat Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (G-RIDE) for the project that included gauge conversion of Bechraji (63.83 KM) – Ranuj (101.983 KM) Section with a total length of 38.153 km with 25 KV AC Electrification in Ahmedabad Division of Western Railway," the company said in a regulatory filing.

SBI Cards: Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services jumped 6.5 percent on the back of heavy volumes after Citi announced its exit from India business. According to reports, global lender Citi's exit from the retail banking business in India is likely to pave the way for consolidation in the Indian financial sector, eying for an increased market share across business verticals, say analysts. "Private Banks and credit card companies like SBI Cards can be key beneficiaries of market share gains in the credit card segment," Jefferies said in a note.

Angel Broking: The share price of Angel Broking advanced 8 percent after the brokerage firm said it achieved the highest-ever monthly client acquisition in March. "The digital stockbroker has onboarded 3,79,233 customers during March 2021 while continuing its stellar run in the broking industry. The total client base of Angel Broking has now increased to 41 lakh as of March 2021," Angel Broking said in a media release.