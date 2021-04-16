Here are key stocks that moved the most on April 16 Updated : April 16, 2021 03:40 PM IST The Sensex ended 28 points higher at 48,832 while the Nifty rose 36 points to settle at 14,618. Wipro rallied 9 percent after the firm reported its best Q4 results in ten years. Angel Broking advanced 8 percent after the brokerage firm said it achieved the highest-ever monthly client acquisition in March. Published : April 16, 2021 03:40 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply