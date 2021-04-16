  • SENSEX
Here are key stocks that moved the most on April 16

Updated : April 16, 2021 03:40 PM IST

The Sensex ended 28 points higher at 48,832 while the Nifty rose 36 points to settle at 14,618.
Wipro rallied 9 percent after the firm reported its best Q4 results in ten years.
Angel Broking advanced 8 percent after the brokerage firm said it achieved the highest-ever monthly client acquisition in March.
