Here are key stocks that moved the most on April 15

Updated : April 15, 2021 03:39 PM IST

The Sensex ended 259 points higher at 48,803 while the Nifty rose 77 points to settle at 14,581.
The share price of Infosys fell 2.5 after the IT major reported its March-quarter (Q4) earnings.
Shares of Finolex Industries rose nearly 4 percent after they turned ex-date for stock split in the ratio of 1:5.
Published : April 15, 2021 03:39 PM IST

