Here are key stocks that moved the most on April 15

Indian indices ended higher after a volatile session on Thursday boosted by banking, metal and pharma stocks. However, a recovery in IT stocks from day's low also lifted the benchmarks. The Sensex ended 259 points higher at 48,803 while the Nifty rose 77 points to settle at 14,581.

Meanwhile, broader markets were mixed with the midcap index in the green and smallcap index down 0.3 percent.

Among sectors, the metal and pharma index rose 1-1.5 percent while Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services also added over 1 percent each. Nifty IT also recovered from day's low to settle 0.9 percent higher.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

Infosys: The share price of Infosys fell 2.5 after the IT major reported its March-quarter (Q4) earnings. The company posted a lower-than-expected net profit of Rs 5,076 crore in Q4, as against the CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of Rs 5,130 crore. The company expects FY22 revenue to grow 12-14 percent in constant currency. While announcing results, the company's board also approved buyback of up to Rs 9,200 crore at Rs 1,750/share. This would be the third buyback by the company in the last five years.

VIP Industries: The share price of VIP Industries fell 6 percent in intra-day deals on Thursday after latest data showed that ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sold shares of the company in the March quarter of FY21. Jhunjhunwala sold a 2.99 percent stake in VIP Industries in the March 2021 quarter. He now owns a 0.70 percent stake in the firm while his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala continues to hold 1.62 percent shares of the company. Together, Jhunjhunwalas holds a 2.32 percent stake in VIP Industries as of March quarter as compared to 5.31 percent in December 2020 quarter. The stock however trimmed losses to settle around 1 percent lower.

5paisa Capital: Shares of discount broker 5paisa Capital were locked in 20 percent upper circuit at Rs 349.65 apiece on Thursday as the company said it plans to raise Rs 250 crore through a preferential issue of shares to marquee investors and warrants to promoters. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the company said that the investment would be made by Ward Ferry, Fairfax and RIMCO, along with the promoter group, which includes IIFL’s Nirmal Jain, Madhu Jain and R Venkataraman.

Finolex Industries: Shares of Finolex Industries rose nearly 4 percent after they turned ex-date for stock split in the ratio of 1:5. The company has fixed Friday, April 16 as the record date for the sub-division (split) of one equity share of the face value of Rs 10 into five equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each.