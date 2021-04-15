Here are key stocks that moved the most on April 15 Updated : April 15, 2021 03:39 PM IST The Sensex ended 259 points higher at 48,803 while the Nifty rose 77 points to settle at 14,581. The share price of Infosys fell 2.5 after the IT major reported its March-quarter (Q4) earnings. Shares of Finolex Industries rose nearly 4 percent after they turned ex-date for stock split in the ratio of 1:5. Published : April 15, 2021 03:39 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply