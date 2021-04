Indian shares ended around 1.5 percent higher on Tuesday after a steep coronavirus-led decline in the last session, as beaten-down banking, metals and auto stocks gained. Government deciding to fast-track COVID vaccine approvals and prediction of normal monsoon also helped the market regain most of yesterday's losses.

However, IT and pharma stocks declined for the day on profit booking.

The Sensex ended 661 points higher at 48,544 while the Nifty rose 194 points to settle at 14,505. Broader markets were also higher with the midcap and smallcap indices up 1.2 percent.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share price dropped 4 percent on Tuesday after the IT major's March quarter results came in below analysts' expectations and as investors took to profit-booking. The company reported a 6.26 percent YoY rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 9,246 crore in Q4. The profit, however, was slightly lower than CNBC-TV-18's estimates of Rs 9,317 crore. The sentiment impacted other IT stocks as well with the sectoral gauge also down over 3 percent. Coforge lost 7 percent for teh day while Mindtree, Mphasis, L&T Infotech, and Tech Mahindra shed over 3 percent each.

IDBI Bank: IDBI Bank share price rose 9.5 percent over reports that the Union Cabinet will soon consider a proposal to divest the government's 45.5 percent stake in the lender. The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), which owns 49.2 percent of IDBI Bank, will also be consulted before the stake sale process starts. A Business Standard report on Tuesday said that the cabinet approval will give the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) the authority to move ahead with the divestment process.

Adani Ports: The share price of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) fell 1.6 percent on reports that S&P Dow Jones Indices removed the stock from its sustainability index. S&P Dow Jones Indices said it has removed the company from its sustainability index due to the firm’s business ties with Myanmar’s military which is accused of human rights abuses after a coup this year, Reuters reported. India’s largest private multi-port operator is building a $290 million port in Yangon on land leased from the military-backed Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC).