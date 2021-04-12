  • SENSEX
Here are key stocks that moved the most on April 12

Updated : April 12, 2021 03:41 PM IST

Shares of banks plunged as a sharp rise in the country’s coronavirus cases dampened investor sentiment.
Nifty Pharma index outperformed benchmarks, up 0.4 percent as compared to a 3.5 percent decline in Nifty. 
The Sensex ended 1,707 points lower at 47,884 while the Nifty fell 524 points to settle at 14,311.
