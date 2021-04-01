Here are key stocks that moved the most on April 1 Updated : April 01, 2021 03:40 PM IST Likhitha Infrastructure rallied over 7 percent after the company said it received orders worth Rs 200.22 crore. Shares of NIIT were locked in 20 percent upper circuit after the firm said its buyback offer would open on April 12, 2021. Published : April 01, 2021 03:40 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply