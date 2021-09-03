Here are key stocks that moved most on September 3

The Indian equity benchmark indices ended at record high levels on Friday led by strong gains in metals, energy and auto stocks. The Sensex jumped 277.41 points, or 0.48 percent, to end at 58,129.95, while the Nifty rose 89.45 points, or 0.52 percent to close at 17,323.60.

Broader markets supported the upmove with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices closing in the green.

Among sectors, oil & gas, metals, automobile and realty indices saw the most gains, while Nifty Financial Services and Nifty FMCG ended in the red.

"We remain cautiously optimistic on the markets and suggest focusing on identifying stocks as we’re seeing selective participation now. Going ahead, along with global markets, participants would keep a close watch on domestic macroeconomic data i.e. CPI, IIP for cues," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.

Here are key stocks that moved most today:

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shares jumped 4.12 percent to close at Rs 2,388.25 apiece on the BSE after the conglomerate said its unit Reliance Retail Ventures has acquired the sole control of Just Dial on September 1. Reliance Retail Ventures now holds a 40.98 percent stake in Just Dial.

The stock price hit a record high of Rs 2,394.30 on BSE, taking the conglomerate's market capitalisation back above the Rs 16 lakh crore mark.

HDFC Life Insurance Company shares declined 3.21 percent to Rs 734.45 after the company announced the acquisition of a 100 percent stake in Exide Life Insurance for a total consideration of Rs 6,687 crore.

Meanwhile, the shares of Exide Industries jumped 6.34 percent to close at Rs 189.55.

IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB Infrastructure Developers share price rallied 5.13 percent to end at Rs 176.10 after the company emerged as a preferred bidder for the construction of a road project in Tamil Nadu at the cost outlay of Rs 909 crore.

Jindal Steel and Power

Jindal Steel and Power shares gained 3.86 percent to close at Rs 392.50 after the company's shareholders approved the deal to sell a 96.42 percent stake in its arm Jindal Power for Rs 7,401 crore to its promoters owned firm Worldone, a source said.

Shares of Zen Technologies ended at a 10 percent upper circuit at Rs 153.75 after the company bagged a major order worth about Rs 155 crore from the Indian Air Force. The stock was also at its 52-week high.

Salzer Electronics

The share price of Salzer Electronics ended 10.92 percent higher at Rs 167.60 after the company incorporated a joint venture Salzer Emarch Electromobility to make electric conversion kits for auto-rickshaws, cars and buses and also manufacture novel electric driven utility vehicles and other allied activities.

SH Kelkar and Company

SH Kelkar and Company shares jumped 9.04 percent to Rs 164.60 after the company said it has restarted operations and production activities at its Mahad unit in a calibrated manner.