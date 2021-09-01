Here are key stocks that moved most on September 1

The Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower Wednesday dragged by profit-booking at record high levels amid mixed global cues. The Sensex fell 214.18 points, or 0.37 percent, to end at 57,338.21, while the Nifty closed 55.95 points, or 0.33 percent, lower at 17,076.25.

Broader markets, outperformed the headline indices, with the midcap and smallcap indices ending higher.

Among sectors, losses were seen in IT, metals and pharma stocks, while Nifty Realty rallied the most over 5 percent followed by PSU Bank, consumer durables, oil & gas and media indices.

"Markets took a breather after the recent surge and settled with a cut of nearly half a percent. Markets may see some consolidation ahead and it would be healthy. We reiterate our view to focus on the banking index for further directional move in Nifty," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.

On the downside, the Nifty may find support around the 16,900 zone. Considering the trend, traders should continue with the “buy on dips” approach, he added.

Here are key stocks that moved most today:

The shares of Tata Motors ended 2.73 percent higher at Rs 295.20 apiece on the BSE after the auto major posted total sales of 57,995 units for August, beating Street expectations. Sales last month were up 58.9 percent on a year-on-year basis. Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had expected the automaker to post sales of 52,470 units in August 2021.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) share price declined 2.89 percent to Rs 770.15 after the company reported a 21.6 percent fall in total tractor sales in August at 21,360 units, as against 24,458 units in the same period last year.

M&M's total auto sales were at 30,585 units for the month of August 2021, a growth of 17 percent from 30,426 units sold in August 2020. On a monthly basis, the company’s total auto sales declined 28.8 percent from 42,983 units in July.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) share price rose over 4.57 percent to Rs 54.95 after the company won an order worth Rs 10,800 crore from NPCIL.

Indian Energy Exchange

IEX share price surged 11.07 percent to close at Rs 560.50 after the company said it achieved a new milestone with a record all-time high monthly volume of 9538 MU achieving 74 percent YoY growth in August 2021.

Voltas

The shares of Voltas ended 5.09 percent higher at Rs 1,046.00 after global brokerage firm Credit Suisse upgraded the stock.

EPL