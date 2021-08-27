Here are key stocks that moved most on August 27

The Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended at record closing high Friday led by across the board gains amid mixed global cues. The Sensex gained 175.62 points, or 0.31 percent, to end at 56,124.72, while the Nifty ended 68.30 points, or 0.41 percent, higher at 16,705.20. For the week, both the benchmarks rose over 1 percent, recouping the losses of the previous week.

Broader markets outperformed the frontliners as the Nifty Smallcap100 index gained 0.77 percent and the Nifty Midcap100 index ended 1.06 percent higher.

All the sectoral indices ended in the green with metals, pharma, IT, PSU banks and realty indices gaining the most.

Read here:

"Markets are largely mirroring the global counterparts and now all eyes are on the US Fed Chair statements for any signal on tapering and way forward. Though the trend is positive, we’re not seeing decisiveness as participation is slightly restricted. We thus suggest avoiding aggressive bets and preferring index majors over others," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.

Here are key stocks that moved most today:

Laxmi Organic Industries' shares surged 10 percent, extending gains to the third trading session in a row. The stock of the specialty chemicals company got locked in the upper circuit at 10 percent at Rs 420.55 apiece on BSE before closing at the same level.

National Aluminium Company (Nalco) shares ended more than seven percent higher amid large volumes on Friday, as investors grew hopeful on production cuts in China amid strengthening prices of the metal. Analysts say hopes that production cuts may be extended to other smelters in China drove Nalco shares.

The share price of Sudarshan Chemical Industries jumped 19.65 percent to Rs 708.75 after the government imposed an anti-dumping duty on natural mica-based pearl industrial pigments. Analysts expect the imposition of a duty to boost Sudarshan Chemicals' profitability as it is the sole producer of pigments in India.

The shares of SpiceJet, India's no-frills airline, surged 2.67 percent to Rs 72.95 after the airline said it has finalised a settlement with Avolon, one of the major lessors of the MAX aircraft, paving way for the resumption of service of Boeing 737 MAX jets.

Computer Age Management Services

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) share price gained 6.74 percent to close at Rs 3,459.60 after the company received approval to set up an office at GIFT city to provide asset management support (AMS) services to financial institutions.

Apollo Micro Systems

Apollo Micro Systems share price jumped 6.82 percent to Rs 115.20 apiece after the company said it had bagged a Rs 59.62-crore order for supplying security and surveillance systems.

Hazoor Multi Projects

Hazoor Multi Projects shares ended at 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 17.15 on BSE after it received a work order of Rs 5.89 crore for the completion of the balance work of 'National Highway No 548-A from Section Waken Pali to 2 lane with paved shoulder' from Varaha Infra Ltd.