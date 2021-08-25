Here are key stocks that moved most on August 25

The Indian equity benchmark indices gave up most of the day's gains to end flat Wednesday. The Sensex eased 14.77 points, or 0.03 percent, lower at 55,944.21, while the Nifty ended 10.05 points, or 0.06 percent higher at 16,634.65.

Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks as the midcap and smallcap indices rose over half a percent each.

Among sectors, gains were seen in IT, metals and FMCG sectors, while Nifty Private Banks, Nifty Realty, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto and Nifty Media fell the most.

"The high growth frequency indicators both domestically and globally would dictate the trend for the markets in the near term. Considering markets are trading at record highs, we would recommend remaining selective while trading as well as investing," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.

Here are key stocks that moved most in today's trading session:

Adani Ports & SEZ share price ended 3.71 percent higher at Rs 720.70 after the company said it received approval from the Andhra Pradesh government to acquire a 10.4 percent stake in Gangavaram Port (GPL). The consideration of the deal is Rs 644.78 crore, the company said, adding that the transaction is expected to be completed within a month.

Airline stocks, InterGlobe Aviation and SpiceJet gained over 1-4 percent on the possibility that government might remove existing limits on the airline companies.

An Economic Times report said Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia held a meeting with top airline executives on Monday to discuss the possibility of removing existing caps on the number of flights and the minimum-maximum fares that airlines can charge in the domestic sector. While no final decision was made, the caps might be abolished, which was a good enough incentive for investors to buy airline stocks.

Borosil Renewables

Shares of Borosil Renewables ended at an upper circuit of 5 percent at Rs 308.35 apiece on the BSE after the company's board approved raising capital of up to Rs 500 crore.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering shares ended over 3 percent higher at Rs 700 after t he company bagged a major order for EPC process plant from a prominent refinery.

BLS International shares jumped 5.25 percen to close at Rs 199.35 on the expectations of increased travel, hence, higher global visa applications would benefit the company as well as expectations of higher sales for domestic services in terms of the travel segment.

Allied Digital Services

Allied Digital Services share price ended 10 percent higher after the company won a six-year contract from a global automotive giant worth Rs 650 crore. The company is contracted to transform the IT operating model and infrastructure landscape across workplace management