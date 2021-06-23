Home

    Here are key stocks that move the most on June 23

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    The Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower Wednesday dragged by selling across the board.

    Here are key stocks that move the most on June 23
    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Adani Ports718.70 -24.20
    Wipro540.15 -16.40
    Divis Labs4,224.60 -64.15
    JSW Steel665.50 -9.75
    Larsen1,479.25 -19.95
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Adani Ports718.70 -24.20 -3.26
    Wipro540.15 -16.40 -2.95
    Divis Labs4,224.60 -64.15 -1.50
    JSW Steel665.50 -9.75 -1.44
    Larsen1,479.25 -19.95 -1.33
    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.2700-0.0950-0.13
    Euro-Rupee88.6200-0.1150-0.13
    Pound-Rupee103.5980-0.0700-0.07
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6688-0.0032-0.47
