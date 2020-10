The Indian equity market declined more than one percent on Monday dragged by heavy selling across the board amid weak global cues. The benchmark Sensex tanked as much as 737 points to trade near the 40,000 level while the Nifty fell 218 points to breach 11,750 levels.

Broader markets also corrected sharply with the Nifty Midcap100 index falling 1.9 percent and Smallcap100 down 1.1 percent.

Here are key factors dragging the market:

Fall in heavyweight Reliance Industries

Shares of index heavyweight Reliance Industries plunged over 4 percent after a Singapore arbitration panel put on hold Future Group's $3.38 billion asset sale to Reliance Industries. The stock price declined as much as 4.5 percent to intraday low of Rs 2,018.45 apiece on the BSE.

Reliance Retail intends to complete the transaction under the terms of the agreement with Future Group without any delay, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) said in a statement on Sunday.

“RRVL has entered into the transaction for the acquisition of assets and business of Future Retail Limited under proper legal advice and the rights and obligations are fully enforceable under Indian Law,” the statement added.

Selling across sectors

Heavy selling was witnessed across all the key sectors with metal stocks declining the most. The Nifty Metal index fell more than 4 percent after JSW Steel’s Q2FY21 earnings failed to meet analysts’ estimates. JSW Steel stock price fell more than 4.5 percent, Jindal Steel & Power, Hindalco and Tata Steel declined between 4-7.5 percent.

Among other sectors, Nifty Bank and Nifty Auto plunged more than 2 percent each.

Global Cues

The Indian market followed Asian shares that got the week off to a hesitant start as surging coronavirus cases in Europe and the United States undermined the global outlook.

Rising COVID cases combined with no clear progress on a US stimulus package pulled down markets globally.

The surge in virus cases combined with no clear progress on a US stimulus package pulled S&P 500 futures down 0.5 percent. EUROSTOXX 50 futures eased 0.4 per cent and FTSE futures 0.3 percent.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan went flat, still short of its recent 31-month peak. Japan's Nikkei dithered either side of steady, and South Korea's main index lost 0.3 percent.

Technical View

Analysts feel that the Nifty will trade in a range of 11,750-12,000 levels.

The range for the week ahead is between 11,750 and 12,050. The last two trading sessions have witnessed apathetic volumes because of which we have been trading in a lacklustre fashion all of last week. Since this is expiry week, we should expect additional volumes to flow in so that a direction in the Nifty can be witnessed,” said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

COVID-19 cases surge

The US has seen its highest ever number of new COVID-19 cases in the past two days, while France also set unwanted case records and Spain announced a state of emergency. On the domestic front, India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to over 79 lakh with 45,157 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours.