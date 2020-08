The Indian share market touched it's day's high on Monday led by the gains in the financial and auto stocks. At 1:30 pm, the Sensex and Nifty are both trading nearly 1 percent higher, fuelled by the global peers that began their week on positive note. Asian and European equity markets are trading nearly 2 percent each.

Among stocks, Eicher Motors remained the trending and the best-performer of the Nifty50 index, climbing as much as 10 percent after 1:10 stock split by the company. Zee Entertainment also remained a buzzing stock as investor Manish Chokhani picked up stake of the company.

Here's the list of stocks that hit 52-week high:

Jubilant Foodworks hit its 52-week high today by crossing the Rs 2,000/ share level. The stock gained as much as 7 percent to Rs 2,115. In the last one year, the stock has given 91 percent returns to its shareholders.

Jubilant Foodworks (Source: Google Image)

Hero MotoCorp's share price gained only 1.4 percent during the day to Rs 3,075/share on the NSE. In one year, the auto stock has surged 14 percent to current levels despite the precarious situation in the automobiles industry.

Hero MotoCorp (Source: Google Image)

Emami's shares rose as much as 1.67 percent to hit its 52-week high of Rs 363.20 per share on the NSE. The FMCG stock gained as much 24 percent in the last one year. In its Q1FY21, the company reported only 1 percent rise in net profit to Rs 39 crore.

Emami (Source: Google Image)

Asian Paints share price gained as much as 2 percent to hit 52-week high of Rs 1,996/ share on the NSE. The stock is now inching closer to cross its Rs 2,000 per share mark. In the last one year, the paint stock has risen over 25 percent to current levels.

Asian Paints (Source: Google Image)

Alkyl Amines jumped as much as 8 percent to Rs 3,450 per share on the NSE, which is also its 52-week high level. In last one year, the amines stock has delivered a whopping 366 percent returns to its shareholders.

Alkyl Amines (Source: Google Image)

Aarti Drugs' shares has rallied 10 percent today to hit its 52-week high of Rs 3,447.05 per share on the NSE. The chemical stock in one year has given a staggering 593 percent returns to its investors.

Aarti Drugs (Source: Google Image)

Laurus Labs' stock price has surged as much as 10 percent to Rs 1,246/ share on the NSE, its 52-week high. The midcap pharmaceutical stock in one year has climbed 272 percent to current levels.

Laurus Labs (Source: Google Image)

IndiaMART InterMESH's shares have risen 6.52 percent to its 52-week high of Rs 3,445 per share on the NSE. In one year, the only B2B listed company has delivered 192 percent returns to its shareholders. IndiaMART was listed on July 7, 2019 at about Rs 1,180.

IndiaMART InterMESH (Source: Google Image)

Deepak Nitrite's shares jumped 15 percent today to hit its 52-week high of Rs 745/share on the NSE. In one year, the chemical stock has jumped 168 percent to current levels.

Deepak Nitrite (Source: Google Image)

Affle India's has gained as much as 10 percent in today's trade to Rs 2,456.7 per share on the NSE. In the last one year, it has delivered 211 percent returns to its shareholders. The company was listed on August 8, 2019 at Rs 926 per equity share on the exchanges.