Shares of this agrochemical maker are having their worst day since listing

Shares of agrochemical company Heranba Industries fell 20 percent on Monday after the company reported a decline in profit and revenue for the December quarter.

Heranba Industries posted a 76 percent plunge in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 13 crore in December quarter from Rs 53 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, PAT was down 73 percent.

The company's revenue slumped nearly 30 percent to Rs 276 crore year-on-year in the December quarter from Rs 395 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, revenue fell 34 percent from the September quarter.

In addition, the company's EBITDA fell 66.6 percent to Rs 24 crore from Rs 71 crore in the year-ago quarter, while it went down 64 percent compared to the September quarter.

The company has revised its current fiscal year revenue guidance to flat growth in revenues from an earlier projection of 15-17 percent growth led equally by volumes and pricing.

Also, the EBITDA margin has been lowered to 12-14 percent from an earlier projection of 15-17 percent.

The agrochemical firm's management said that it saw challenges in domestic technical demand. Moreover, the demand was low due to challenging market conditions coupled with higher inventory costs.

Further, it said that export demand was impacted due to the challenging macroeconomic situation and higher inflation. The contraction in margin was mainly due to higher RM prices and elevated fuel costs.

According to the company, prices are expected to go up once full demand comes back. The company expects its March quarter earnings in China will most likely be better than the December quarter.

In March 2021, Heranba Industries shares were listed on the bourses and gained 50 percent on market debut against the issue price of Rs 627 per piece. However, the shares have plunged nearly 50 percent in the last year.

Following the weak earnings, shares of the company slumped sharply on Monday and hit the 20 percent lower circuit to Rs 372.85 on the BSE. This was also the stock's lowest level in 52 weeks.