HEG subsidiary TACC incorporated to cater to Lithium-ion cells foray; shares jump 8%

The manufacturing plant for the same will come up in two phases for a total investment of Rs 2,000 crores over a period of seven years.

Shares of HEG gained the most since July this year on Tuesday after the company floated a wholly-owned subsidiary TACC Ltd., to manufacture graphite anode for Lithium-ion cells.

Last month, HEG had approved entering into the manufacturing of graphite anodes for lithium-ion cells and its allied and ancillary products business through the incorporation of a subsidiary.

The company will spend Rs 1,000 crore in phase-1 over the next three years and would cater to 10-12 GWH of cell manufacturing capacity.

In the second phase, the company will double its capacity with a capex of another Rs 1,000 crore and will cater to a total of 20-22 MWH of cell manufacturing capacity.

Both phases are likely to be completed in the next 5-7 years.

TACC Ltd has been floated with an authorised capital of Rs 100 crore and paid up capital of Rs 10 crore.

The company’s production line includes graphite anodes for lithium-ion cells and other advanced materials as a part of the innovation wing. It aims to avail PLI scheme being implemented by the Central government to support the local industrial growth. The scheme mandates 60 percent domestic value addition for cell production. Anode material produced by it will play an important role meeting this PLI scheme requirement.