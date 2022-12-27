HEG subsidiary TACC incorporated to cater to Lithium-ion cells foray; shares jump 8%

The manufacturing plant for the same will come up in two phases for a total investment of Rs 2,000 crores over a period of seven years.
Last month, HEG had approved entering into the manufacturing of graphite anodes for lithium-ion cells and its allied and ancillary products business through the incorporation of a subsidiary.
TACC Ltd has been floated with an authorised capital of Rs 100 crore and paid up capital of Rs 10 crore.
The company’s production line includes graphite anodes for lithium-ion cells and other advanced materials as a part of the innovation wing. It aims to avail PLI scheme being implemented by the Central government to support the local industrial growth. The scheme mandates 60 percent domestic value addition for cell production. Anode material produced by it will play an important role meeting this PLI scheme requirement.
Shares of HEG ended 8.4 percent higher at Rs 1,043.60.