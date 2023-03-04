Skymet Weather has forecasted heatwave in parts of the country with temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius on plains by end of March. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), February was the hottest in the last 122 years, with average maximum temperatures touching 29.54 degrees Celsius. The temperature was 3 to 9 degrees Celsius above normal.

So, the direct beneficiaries of the heatwave will be the air conditioning and the fan manufacturers like Voltas, Blue Star, Havells, Symphony and Crompton.

Refrigerant chemical players like SRF could be another beneficiary of the heatwave play.

Tata Power’s MD and CEO Praveer Sinha in an interview to CNBC-TV18 said that he expects power demand to surge to around 229 gigawatt in April compared to 210 gigawatt in last summer. So power companies like JSW Energy, NTPC, CESC and Tata Power are likely to be beneficiaries as well.

However, if power demand surges and India faces power deficit then genset, UPS and inverter makers like Cummins, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Exide and Amara Raja would be the key beneficiaries.

Another sector which is likely to benefit from the scorching heat will be the ice cream and beverages segments. Here companies like Vadilal, Varun Beverages, United Breweries could be big beneficiaries.

However, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) there is a 55-60 percent possibility of an El-Nino this year. El-Nino typically has been accompanied by deficient monsoon. So if that is the case, the agro chemicals sector is likely to face some challenges as deficient monsoon impacts sowing and therefore it will negatively impact the demand for fertiliser and pesticides. Here names like Coromandel International, Sumitomo Chemicals, UPL, Tata Chemicals should be on investors' radar.

Another area which is likely to be impacted by El-Nino is the rural economy. If there is a deficient monsoon then inflation goes up and farm incomes get affected. And that means demand for tractor makers and two wheelers comes down. NBFCs which lend to the rural economy are also likely to be impacted.

According to an UBS analysis, Indian FMCG large caps have shown a deceleration in revenue growth in the last El-Nino episode with an year on year revenue growth falling from 10 percent plus to zero.

Another sector to be affected by deficient monsoon will be hydro power and so NHPC should also be on investor’s radar.