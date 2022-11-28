Healthcare Global commissions 2.25 MW solar power plant in Karnataka

In Phase 1, the solar power project will be implemented at HCG’s flagship centre in the KR Road area of Bengaluru and at HCG Suchirayu Hospital in Hubli.
Healthcare Global Enterprises (HCG), one of the largest cancer care service providers in India, has installed a 2.25MW Solar Power Plant in Jagaluru village in the Davanagere district of Karnataka.
The newly installed power plant, spread across 7.2 acres of land, is an initiative towards sustainable healthcare and decreased carbon footprint.
The company added that this project is its contribution towards improving environmental and social factors through energy optimisation and an attempt to achieve zero emissions.
According to HCG, in Phase 1, the solar power project will be implemented at HCG’s flagship centre in the KR Road area of Bengaluru and at HCG Suchirayu Hospital in Hubli. The solar plant will generate 45 lakh units (3.265MWp) of clean electricity annually, offsetting 3300 tons of carbon emissions.
The newly installed plant is expected to reduce up to 70% of energy expenditure at the two hospitals in Karnataka.
The solar power plant is expected to generate power worth 1040 lakh units over a period of 25 years and reduce carbon emissions by as much as 76,200 metric tons. This move will result in average annual savings of up to Rs 4.2 crore
In Phase 2 of the project, HCG aims to implement the initiative across all its centres in other states in partnership with the implementation partner, CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions.
Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd. (HCG) offers state-of-the-art medical technologies for cancer treatment through its network of 22 comprehensive cancer centers across India and Africa.
Shares of HCG Ltd. ended at Rs 307.40, down 0.20 percent.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
