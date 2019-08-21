Market
HDIL shares hit 52-week low as NCLT admits firm under insolvency proceedings
Updated : August 21, 2019 11:55 AM IST
HDIL stated that the company will approach the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the order passed by NCLT.
The NCLT on June 4 had warned given HDIL four weeks time to pay Rs 98 crore to Bank of India and warned the company that faliure to do so would initiate insolvency proceedings.
