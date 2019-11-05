Market
HDFC's profits grew due to GRUH stake sale otherwise a modest quarter, says Jefferies
Updated : November 05, 2019 08:07 AM IST
Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on Monday announced its Q2 earnings with standalone net profit surging 60.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,961.53 crore.
Following HDFC's Q2 earnings, Jefferies in a research report has said that the financier's bottom line was boosted by GRUH stake sale, but the core performance was soft.
The brokerage increased the EPS estimate by 5-9 percent for FY20-22, forecast assets under management (AUM) CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 13.4 percent and BVPS (book value per share) CAGR of 7.4 percent over FY19-22E.
