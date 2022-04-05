HDFC twins take a breather after merger boost

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and HDFC Bank shares took a breather on Tuesday, a day after the news of a merger between the companies had sent the stocks soaring almost 10 percent each.

The stocks - widely known as the HDFC twins - fell two and three percent in early deals respectively. HDFC shares declined by as much as Rs 51.7 to Rs 2,627.3 on BSE, and the HDFC Bank stock by as much as Rs 50.9 to Rs 1,605.6.

Elixir Equities Director Dipan Mehta has a positive view on the proposed merger on the two financial services majors. "If you have an underweight position in HDFC group companies combined, even at these levels it makes sense to go at least 5- 7 percent in your portfolio on a merged basis. Considering the kind of growth that HDFC Bank has just reported and the fact that many opportunities to cross-sell will emerge when companies are merged, together it augurs very well for the companies," he said.

Elixir and its clients are invested in both HDFC and HDFC Bank. On Monday, both stocks had made their biggest intraday jump in 13 years

HDFC currently holds around 21 percent of HDFC Bank. Under the proposed merger, which is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, shareholders will get 42 shares in HDFC Bank for every 25 shares held in HDFC.

HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh called the transaction a “merger of equals”. He believes the housing finance business is poised to grow in leaps and bounds.

HDFC CEO Keki Mistry said there is potential for seven percent more room for foreign institutional investors (FPIs) after the transaction.