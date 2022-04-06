HDFC twins extend losses after merger boost; here's what experts say

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and HDFC Bank shares fell nearly three percent on Wednesday, extending losses to a second straight day. Both stocks further retreated from Monday's highs, which followed the announcement of a merger between the two companies.

HDFC shares declined by as much as Rs 75 to Rs 2,547 on BSE during the session. The HDFC Bank stock declined by as much as Rs 47 to Rs 1,560.

HDFC currently holds around 21 percent of HDFC Bank.

Under the proposed merger, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, shareholders will get 42 shares in HDFC Bank for every 25 shares held in HDFC.

Many analysts view the proposed amalgamation between HDFC Bank and HDFC Bank positively.

According to Morgan Stanley , the proposed merger benefits both companies and will be earnings per share (EPS)-accretive in the first full year.

Deven Choksey of KRChoksey told CNBC-TV18 that in his view, the fundamental picture of both companies remains extremely convincing. He likes the merger for the increase in the size of mortgage assets on the books and a steady flow of income.

The merger will help the companies expand their customer reach, he said.

On Monday, the companies' announcement of the proposed merger had triggered the highest single-day jump in their stocks in 13 years.