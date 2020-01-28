HDFC stock rises 3% as brokerages raise target price of post Q3 results
Updated : January 28, 2020 01:09 PM IST
Brokerages gave a thumbs up to housing finance giant, HDFC after its quarterly profit beat analysts’ estimates, surging almost 300 percent.
Global brokerage firms Jefferies and Credit Suisse raised the target price for the stock after robust results.
HDFC posted a near four-time jump in profit at Rs 8,372.49 crore for the quarter ended December 31.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more