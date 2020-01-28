Countdown

HDFC stock rises 3% as brokerages raise target price of post Q3 results

Updated : January 28, 2020 01:09 PM IST

Brokerages gave a thumbs up to housing finance giant, HDFC after its quarterly profit beat analysts’ estimates, surging almost 300 percent.
Global brokerage firms Jefferies and Credit Suisse raised the target price for the stock after robust results.
HDFC posted a near four-time jump in profit at Rs 8,372.49 crore for the quarter ended December 31.
