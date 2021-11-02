HDFC shares give up gains soon after rising 1%; CLSA downgrades rating to 'outperform'

With the benchmark indices opening slightly higher on Tuesday, shares of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) rose about one percent due to positive brokerage commentary after the lender's better-than-expected earnings.

However, with the headline indices giving up most of the initial gains, HDFC's stock also came off its high. At 9:36 am, shares of HDFC were flat at Rs 2,889.55 on the BSE.

The mortgage lender reported a net profit of Rs 3,780.5 crore for the quarter ended September, beating Street estimates. The net profit was up 31.7 percent on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis.

HDFC remains a top contender in the housing finance space with one of the most competitive pricing, said Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities while retaining its 'buy' call on the stock.

HDFC reported earnings on expected lines, however, the net interest income came in slightly lower but lower provisioning more than compensated for it, the domestic brokerage said.

Macquarie believes that the asset quality position of the lender remains very strong with the gross net non-performing asset at 2 percent which is one of the lowest in the industry.

As per regulatory norms, the gross non-performing loans as of September end stood at Rs 10,341 crore which is equivalent to 2 percent of the loan portfolio, HDFC said in its earnings release.

Macquarie believes loan growth is picking up and non-individual book growth will also improve further and has maintained its 'overweight' stance on the shares.

With growth improving, Credit Suisse has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by 1-2 percent with an 'outperform' rating.

Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on HDFC and Jefferies said 'buy' the stock.

“The demand for home loans continues to remain strong. Growth in home loans was seen in both, the affordable housing segment as well as in high-end properties. The increasing sales momentum and new project launches augur well for the housing sector,” HDFC said.

Individual disbursements in October 2021 were the highest ever in a non-quarter end month, the lender said.

“It is going to be like family silver – you buy it and keep it for decades and see the magic of compounded earnings taking place here. With the loan market picking up, especially the housing loan, HDFC is in for another growth phase,” said Dipan Mehta, Director at Elixir Equities.

The work they have done on the non-performing assets side is phenomenal, that is no longer a threat, Mehta said.

“In a scenario where liquidity may become tight and interest rates may go up, HDFC is far better placed than some of its peer group companies. If you don’t have HDFC in your portfolio then these are the right time to maybe look at buying into a correction,” Mehta added.

CLSA though has downgraded its rating on the stock to 'outperform' as it sees the stock valuation being close to fair levels.