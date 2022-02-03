Should you buy, hold or sell HDFC shares now? Here's what brokerages say

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) shares remained in focus on Thursday, a day after the mortgage lender reported its financial results for the October-December period. HDFC shares fell two percent, reversing gains of the previous day.

On BSE, the HDFC stock declined as much as two percent to Rs 2,560.1, having closed 1.9 percent higher the previous day.

During market hours on Wednesday, HDFC posted a net profit of Rs 3,260.7 crore for the third quarter of the current financial year, up 11.4 percent on a year-on-year basis.

Its net interest income (NII) increased seven percent to Rs 4,284 crore compared with the corresponding period a year ago.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted the company's quarterly net profit at Rs 3,028 crore and NII at Rs 4,164.4 crore.

Should you buy, hold or sell HDFC shares now? Here's what brokerages said after the company's Q3 earnings announcement:

Citi

The brokerage maintained a 'buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 3,300.

Citi lowered its FY22 estimate for HDFC by two percent and raised the FY23 estimate by one percent.

Credit Suisse

The brokerage maintained an 'outperform' rating on HDFC with a target price of Rs 3,350.

Credit Suisse believes HDFC remains a good play in the housing segment.

The brokerage expects the company's return on equity (RoE) to improve to more than 13 percent in FY23.