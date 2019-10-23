#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

HDFC Securities sees 17% upside in this midcap private bank share

Updated : October 23, 2019 11:28 AM IST

HDFC Securities has maintained 'buy' rating on AU Small Finance Bank shares at a target price of Rs 807 per share, an upside potential of over 17 percent in the long-term.
Shares of AU Small Finance Bank ltd quoted at Rs 696.20, up over a percent on NSE.
So far this year, AU Small Finance Bank shares have gained over 12 percent, while the one-year return on the stock too is positive at over 31 percent.
HDFC Securities sees 17% upside in this midcap private bank share
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Government likely to be saddled with additional expenditure demand of over Rs 1 lakh crore

Government likely to be saddled with additional expenditure demand of over Rs 1 lakh crore

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q2 profit jumps 51% to Rs 1,724.5 cr, shares weak as NPAs rise marginally

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q2 profit jumps 51% to Rs 1,724.5 cr, shares weak as NPAs rise marginally

Benelli launches Imperiale 400 in India at Rs 1.69 lakh

Benelli launches Imperiale 400 in India at Rs 1.69 lakh

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV