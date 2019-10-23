HDFC Securities sees 17% upside in this midcap private bank share
Updated : October 23, 2019 11:28 AM IST
HDFC Securities has maintained 'buy' rating on AU Small Finance Bank shares at a target price of Rs 807 per share, an upside potential of over 17 percent in the long-term.
Shares of AU Small Finance Bank ltd quoted at Rs 696.20, up over a percent on NSE.
So far this year, AU Small Finance Bank shares have gained over 12 percent, while the one-year return on the stock too is positive at over 31 percent.
