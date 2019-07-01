#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
HDFC Securities says stock market will not see significant correction ahead of Budget

Updated : July 01, 2019 11:16 AM IST

Markets could react initially positively to the Budget as a crucial event (that could potentially turn out to be negative) is out of the way. Sectoral and stockwise reactions could continue for a couple of days, said HDFC Securities in its research report.
It said that PSU stocks could perform even beyond that if the measures announced are prudent, credible and achievable. After 1-2 weeks, the markets could come back to its original trajectory reacting to the global risk appetite, interest rate trends, local micro and macro developments.
“We expect the trend of a diminishing budget impact on the market to continue. Since 2010, the Sensex has gone up seven times out of ten in the month after the budget", added the report.
