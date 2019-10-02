HDFC Securities rises target price on Galaxy Surfactants by 24%. Here's why
Updated : October 02, 2019 09:26 AM IST
So far this year, the stock has gained nearly 20 percent.
HDFC Securities has raised the long-term target price of Galaxy Surfactants ltd (GSL) to Rs 1834 per share from the current market price of Rs 1478.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more