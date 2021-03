HDFC Securities' Retail Research Desk has come out with four 'Fundamental Picks' which the brokerage recommends to buy at current levels and on dips for a time horizon of two quarters. These stocks include United Spirits, JM Financial, Shriram Transport Finance Company and Sundaram Finance.

HDFC Securities’ Retail Research Desk believes that these stocks will perform better on the back of strong fundamentals, supportive valuations and long long-term growth prospects.

Here are HDFC Securities Retail Research Desk's Fundamental Picks:

United Spirits | TP: Rs 603 – 647

The brokerage believes long-term growth drivers of the company remain intact which would lead to steep volume recovery and thereby better operating efficiencies over the next few quarters. Benign raw material prices, increased premiumisation and strict cost control, coupled with deleveraging will lead to higher profitability.

While challenges still persist, the worst seems to be behind the company and so we recommend a buy on the stock at CMP with add-on at dips to Rs 499-505 band for a base case target of Rs 603 and a bull case target of Rs 647, HDFC Securities said.

JM Financial | TP: Rs 98.5

We have envisaged 3 percent CAGR growth in NII and 8 percent CAGR growth in Net Profit over FY20 to FY23E. Loan growth is expected to rise by 6 percent annually over the same time frame, the brokerage said.

The company should deliver RoAA and RoAE of 4.0 percent/9.3 percent in FY23E. The asset quality might deteriorate in FY21E, but it should start normalizing from FY22.

HDFC Securities feels that investors can buy JM Financial at dips of Rs 79.5 and add more at Rs 70 for base case fair value of Rs 86.5 and the Bull case fair value of Rs 98.5 over the next two quarters.

Shriram Transport Finance Company | TP: Rs 1,503

We have envisaged a 6 percent CAGR for NII and a 15 percent CAGR for Adjusted Net Profit over FY20-23E. With incremental unlocking of the economy, the demand will improve from FY22E. We have estimated 8 percent CAGR for AUM over FY20-22E. We expect a sharp rise in GNPAs in FY21E. RoAA is estimated at 2.76 percent in FY23E compared to 2.28 percent in FY20, the brokerage said.

Investors can buy Shriram Transport Finance Co Ltd (SHTF) on dips to Rs 1,225 and add more on Rs 1,084. We expect the Bull case fair value of Rs 1,503 over the next two quarters, it added.

Sundaram Finance | TP: Rs 2,639

The company is an integrated financial services conglomerate with a diversified business model, which helps them hedging against downturns in specific segments and access multiple growth avenues. All three subsidiaries of the companies are performing well.

HDFC Securities said it liked Sundaram Finance for its sustainable performance. The liquidity position of the company is also sound to tackle the current downtrend. Despite the distressed economic environment, the company has posted a decent set of H1FY21 numbers.

With the monsoon progressing well, the rural economy outlook seems promising. Management has also indicated that the demand is beginning to look up. Consistent dividend payment and no equity dilution demands premium valuation.

Our bull case fair value stands at Rs 2,639 (4.64x FY23E Net worth Adjusted for NPA and subsidiaries cost of investment of FY23E + Rs 549 subsidiaries value after giving 20 percent holding company discount). Investors can buy on dips to Rs 2,131 and add further at Rs 1,880. The targets are for the next six months, HDFC Securities said.