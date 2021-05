Market

Here are the 3 fundamental picks by HDFC Securities for medium term

Updated : May 27, 2021 03:01 PM IST

HDFC Securities has recommended buying these three stocks asking investors to add on dips for a time horizon of two quarters. Here are the three stocks:

CNBCTV18.com

Gujarat State Petronet | Buy at LTP and add more on dips to Rs 245-249 band | Bull Case Fair Value: Rs 329 | Time Horizon: 2 quarters

Home First Finance Company India | Buy at LTP and add more at Rs 461 | Bull Case Fair Value: Rs 611.5 | Time Horizon: 2 quarters

CCL Products | Buy at LTP and add on dips to Rs 289 - 295 band | Bull Case Fair Value: Rs 405 | Time Horizon: 2 quarters

Published : May 27, 2021 02:20 PM IST