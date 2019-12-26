Market
HDFC Securities bets on this life insurance stock
Updated : December 26, 2019 12:54 PM IST
SBI Life Insurance Company remained the most profitable among its peers and gave highest returns in 2019.
The stock gave a whopping 68 percent returns, while HDFC Life Insurance and ICICI Prudential surged 63 percent and 55 percent, respectively.
According to HDFC Securities, SBI Life Insurance was placed strongly than the other two companies in this space.
