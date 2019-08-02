Earnings
HDFC Q1 standalone net profit rises 46% in June quarter
Updated : August 02, 2019 02:37 PM IST
HDFC's standalone net profit rose 46.25 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,203.10 crore as against Rs 2,190 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Revenue from operations during the June quarter improved 30.59 percent to Rs 12,990.29 crore compared to Rs 9,947.35 crore last year.
