#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Earnings

HDFC Q1 standalone net profit rises 46% in June quarter

Updated : August 02, 2019 02:37 PM IST

HDFC's standalone net profit rose 46.25 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,203.10 crore as against Rs 2,190 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. 
Revenue from operations during the June quarter improved 30.59 percent to Rs 12,990.29 crore compared to Rs 9,947.35 crore last year. 
HDFC Q1 standalone net profit rises 46% in June quarter
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

State Bank of India reports Q1 net profit at Rs 2,312 crore, misses estimates

State Bank of India reports Q1 net profit at Rs 2,312 crore, misses estimates

HDFC Q1 standalone net profit rises 46% in June quarter

HDFC Q1 standalone net profit rises 46% in June quarter

Why is Bharti Airtel gaining in this otherwise bearish market?

Why is Bharti Airtel gaining in this otherwise bearish market?

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV