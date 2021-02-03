Insurance Partner
LIC
Associate Partners
Volvo

  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Earnings

HDFC posts better than expected earnings: Should you buy, sell or hold?

Updated : February 03, 2021 11:19 AM IST

Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) reported a strong performance in the December quarter with better than expected net interest income.
Brokerages retained their bullish view on the stock after their earnings on the back of higher margins and better than expected NII.
HDFC posts better than expected earnings: Should you buy, sell or hold?

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Tesla to recall 1.35 lakh vehicles over touchscreen failures

Tesla to recall 1.35 lakh vehicles over touchscreen failures

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally nears 1.08 cr; active cases at 1.60 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally nears 1.08 cr; active cases at 1.60 lakh

Brookfield REIT raises Rs 1,710 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Brookfield REIT raises Rs 1,710 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

cnbctv-18 budget 2021
Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman proposes to increase FDI limit in insurance to 74%
Budget 2021: Divestment target for FY'22 at 1.75 lakh crore
Union Budget 2021: FM proposes to set up ARC for NPA management; Rs 20,000 cr to be provided for PSB recap
Budget 2021: Key highlights and takeaways from Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget
Budget 2021: Netizens flood Twitter with memes after no Income Tax relief
'Fake budget' will benefit big corporates, says Opposition on Union Budget 2021: Here's who said what
Rahul Gandhi on Union Budget 2021: Govt handing over India's assets to crony capitalists
Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman turns to Tamil poetry yet again while announcing tax measures
Nirmala Sitharaman reads out Budget 2021 from 'Made in India' tablet: All you need to know
Advertisement