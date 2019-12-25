HDFC plans to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore via NCDs

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd will issue bonds worth Rs 2,500 crore via private placement route.

The bonds will be offered at a coupon rate of 7.21 percent per annum.

The secured redeemable non-convertible debentures are to be allotted on a private placement basis on Friday for an issue size of Rs 2,500 crore, HDFC Ltd said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

"The object of the issue is to augment the long-term resources of (HDFC). The proceeds of the present issue would be utilized for financing/refinancing the housing finance business requirements of the (company)," it said.