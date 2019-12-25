Market
HDFC plans to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore via NCDs
Updated : December 25, 2019 07:03 AM IST
Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd will issue bonds worth Rs 2,500 crore via private placement route.
The bonds will be offered at a coupon rate of 7.21 percent per annum.
The secured redeemable non-convertible debentures are to be allotted on a private placement basis on Friday for an issue size of Rs 2,500 crore.
