HDFC will continue to own 10% of HDFC Credila and Board will have one seat of HDFC

Kukreja says the underwriting capabilities built by the HDFC Credila team is marquee and acknowledges that HDFC Credila has a very different business model. There will be fresh infusion of capital worth Rs 2,000 crore in HDFC Credila business.

ChrysCapital invests $250 mn of $1.3 bn to buy HDFC Credila. Sanjay Kukreja, Partner and CIO at ChrysCapital says there is a lot of potential in education funding and sees growth of HDFC Credila with Private equity expertise and fund infusion to expand business. Kukreja in an interaction with CNBC-TV18 adds that financial services is in a great space currently. HDFC Credila is the education finance arm of HDFC Ltd.

The deal comes as more investors bet on the country's aspirational middle class and a rising number of international students who could potentially take total spending to $75 billion-$85 billion in 2024, according to Credila 's annual report.

HDFC Ltd on June 19th announced sale of 90 percent of its holding in subsidiary HDFC Credila Financial Services Ltd to Baring PE and ChrysCapital for Rs 9,060 crore. After the proposed transaction, HDFC Credila will cease to be a subsidiary of HDFC, and the corporation's shareholding in HDFC Credila will be less than 10 percent of HDFC Credila's total issued and paid-up share capital.

In addition to buying out HDFC Credila , the two private equity firms -BPEA EQT and ChrysCapital will also infuse primary money of Rs 2,000 crore in HDFC Credila business. BPEA EQT combines the private equity teams from Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) and EQT Asia. BPEA is one of Asia's biggest PE firms managing more than $22 billion, while ChrysCapital is a prominent Indian name in the space.

The deal will also help the mortgage lender adhere to the mandated regulatory requirements before its $40 billion merger with HDFC Bank proposed to be completed next month. India's central bank had asked HDFC to reduce its shareholding in HDFC Credila to 10 percent within two years of the effective date of the merger.

Post the sale, HDFC will continue to own 10 percent of HDFC Credila and the Board will have one seat of HDFC. The shares of HDFC are trading flat on the exchanges in the last hour of trade on June 20.

This deal is the private equity firm's second education loan bet in India this year. Kedaara Capital invested around $100 million in education-sector lender Avanse Financial Services, which was also backed by Warburg Pincus, in January.