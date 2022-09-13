By CNBCTV18.com

Mini HDFC Life shares moved sharply in trade on Tuesday after a large block deal amid reports that UK-based investment firm Abrdn Plc is set to offload its 2 percent stake in the HDFC Group life insurance firm.

HDFC Life shares surged on Tuesday, touching an intra-day high of Rs 606, rising 4.5 percent amid reports that UK-based investment firm Abrdn plc is expected to offload part of its stake in the company through block deals.

Abrdn Plc, formerly known as Standard Life Aberdeen, plans to raise up to $313 million (approx Rs 2,400 crore) by selling 4.3 crore shares or a 2 percent stake in the private insurer, as per CNBC-TV18.

As on June 30, Abrdn held a 3.72 percent stake in the life insurer through its affiliate Abrdn Mauritius Holdings, and it is part of the promoter group. The remaining 1.7 percent stake will be sold to HDFC in the future.

The foreign investment firm has sold its stake at Rs 574 per share. The lower end of the price range is at a discount of a percent to Monday's closing price of the stock at Rs 579.90 on BSE.

In June 2021, Abrdn sold a 5 percent stake in HDFC Life through the open market and raised Rs 6.7 crore.

Global brokerage JP Morgan had upgraded HDFC Life stock price to an overweight rating, setting a target price of Rs 680 apiece. It said that the HDFC Life premium to SBI Life has narrowed from 50 percent to 13 percent.

HDFC Life Insurance Co share price was trading at Rs 589.10, up 1.93 percent on BSE at 11.29 am.