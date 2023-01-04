English
HDFC Life, Havells, Britannia and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

By Sangam Singh  Jan 4, 2023 9:23:45 AM IST

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened flat on Wednesday amid mixed cues from global markets.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Sell Grasim for a target of Rs 1,680 with a stop loss at Rs 1,736
Buy ICICI General Insurance for a target of Rs 1,300 with a stop loss at Rs 1,250
Buy HDFC Life for a target of Rs 610 with a stop loss at Rs 587
Buy Havells for a target of Rs 1,160-1,165 with a stop loss at Rs 1,110
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss at Rs 4,400
Sell Britannia with a stop loss at Rs 4,295
Buy Granules India with a stop loss at Rs 320
Buy Petronet LNG with a stop loss at Rs 214
First Published: Jan 4, 2023 9:15 AM IST
