To raise capital for the smooth functioning of the mortgage lending business, HDFC Ltd has launched a mega Rs 14,000 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP), with a floor price of Rs 1,838.94 per equity share.

HDFC Ltd is the sixth company to raise funds via QIP after Kotak Mahindra Bank, JM Financial, PI Industries, Axis Bank and Info Edge.

Qualified institutional placement is the widely-used capital raising tool in India where listed companies can raise funds without having to submit legal paperwork to the market regulator. Only parties that are eligible to purchase QIPs are qualified institutional buyers (QIBs)/ accredited investors.

"The issue price would comprise for an amount aggregating up to Rs 14,000 crore by way of issue of equity shares and warrants and up to Rs 9,000 crore by way of issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures," the company said in an exchange filing.

The company added that it may not offer more than a five percent discount on the offered floor price at its absolute discretion.

The QIP will consist of equity share sale of Rs 10,000 crore and sale of warrants worth Rs 4,000 crore.

The mortgage lender witnessed a 4.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in June quarter standalone net profit at Rs 3,051.5 crore. The net interest income rose 10.17 percent YoY to Rs 3,392 crore from Rs 3,079 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The lender reported that it has provisions of Rs 12,285 crore as of June 2020, including Rs 916 crore in provisions against losses due to COVID-19, of which additional provisions of Rs 440 crore were made during the last quarter.