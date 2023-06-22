Warrants to continue trading in name of HDFC Bank as SEBI relaxes rule

Warrants are a contract. This happens between an investor and the company. Through this contract, the investor gets the right to sell and buy shares.

The BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) have informed HDFC and HDFC Bank about the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) relaxing a rule with reference to warrant listing. The market regulator has granted the firms exemption from applicability of Rule 19(2)(b) of Securities Contract (Regulations) Rules (SCRR), the companies said on Thursday.

Consequently, the warrants will continue trading in the name of HDFC Bank after the effective date and listing, the companies said. The exchange ratio for HDFC Bank warrants will be as per the scheme, which is till August 2023.

About Rule 19(2)(b) of SCRR

This rule says that at least 25 percent of convertible warrants are allowed in terms of an offer document or at least 10 percent of convertible warrants are issued to the public if after the issue cap is less than Rs 4,000 crore. It also talks about increasing public shareholding to at least 25 percent within three years.

What are warrants?

Simply put, warrants are a contract . This happens between an investor and the company. Through this contract, the investor gets the right to sell and buy shares. The company issues share at a fixed price. But there is no compulsion on investors to buy and sell shares.

Like an option contract, a warrant has value. It is the price per share at which the holder can buy or sell the stock. They also have an expiry date after which they become useless.

Usually, a warrant gives the right to buy or sell a share. When warrants are exercised to buy shares, the company issues more shares —- these new shares are lost to existing shareholders. When an individual exercise warrants, he/she receive shares directly from the company and can be held in a normal trading account with an online broker.