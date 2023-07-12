HDFC twins merger | Last day to trade in HDFC today: What happens to shareholders from tomorrow

By Anshul

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: The record date, or the cut-off day set for shareholders to become eligible for getting shares of HDFC Bank for every share of HDFC held is July 13.

The last date to buy shares of Housing Development Finance Corp. (HDFC) is July 12 i.e. today. All existing monthly and weekly contracts in the underlying HDFC contracts with expiry dates post July 12, shall expire on July 12, according to the NSE statement. This comes on the back of HDFC merging with HDFC Bank on July 1, 2023. Share Market Live NSE

Termed as the biggest transaction in India's corporate history, HDFC Bank on April 4, 2022, agreed to take over the biggest domestic mortgage lender in a deal valued at about $40 billion, creating a financial services titan. Consequently, the record date, or the cut-off day set for shareholders, to become eligible for getting shares of HDFC Bank for every share of HDFC held is July 13. Impact on shareholders HDFC stock delisting will happen on July 13 and it would start trading under HDFC Bank. HDFC will go off the bourses and shareholders will get their shares converted to HDFC Bank. The shareholders of HDFC Ltd will hold 41 percent of HDFC Bank Ltd . However, there is no need to worry since the HDFC shares will still be traded on exchanges under the HDFC Bank scrip codes.