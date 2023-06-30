HDFC, HDFC Bank boards approve July 1 as effective date of merger, July 13 as record date

Once the deal is effective, HDFC Bank will be 100 percent owned by public shareholders, and existing shareholders of HDFC will own 41 percent of the bank.

"Saturday, July 1, 2023, to be the ‘Effective Date’ of the Scheme, on which date the certified order of the NCLT sanctioning the Scheme will be filed by HDFC Investments, HDFC Holdings, HDFC Limited, and HDFC Bank with the RoC," HDFC Bank said.

Under the merger, HDFC Bank will issue and allot to eligible shareholders 42 new equity shares of the face value of Re. 1 each, credited as fully paid-up, for every 25 equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each fully paid-up held by such shareholder in HDFC Ltd as on the record date (July 13, 2023).

Post the merger, HDFC Bank has no identified promoter. All employees of HDFC Ltd as of the effective date become HDFC Bank employees. Over the past months, the bank has been preparing for smooth integration not only of systems and processes but also of all aspects that will make HDFC Bank a welcoming place of work for the employees from HDFC Ltd.

Sashi Jagdishan, CEO and MD of HDFC Bank said, "This is a defining event in our journey and I am confident that our combined strength will enable us to create a holistic ecosystem of financial services. We are truly happy to welcome the talented team of HDFC Ltd. into the HDFC Bank family."

Post-merger, the key HDFC Bank subsidiaries include HDFC Securities Ltd, HDB Financial Services Ltd, HDFC Asset Management Co Ltd, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Co Ltd, HDFC Capital Advisors Ltd, and HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd.

"I believe our journey will be defined by agility, adaptability, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. As we navigate the path ahead, we will embrace challenges as opportunities, learn from our experiences, and strive to be the benchmark of success and integrity in the financial services industry," Jagdishan added.

The combined shares of the HDFC twins will have the highest weighting on the indices at close to 14 percent, much higher than the present index heavyweight Reliance Industries with a 10.4 percent weightage. With the deal getting effective, HDFC Bank will be 100 percent owned by public shareholders, and existing shareholders of HDFC will own 41 percent of the bank.

Termed as the biggest transaction in India's corporate history, HDFC Bank on April 4 last year agreed to take over the biggest domestic mortgage lender in a deal valued at about $40 billion.

The proposed entity will have a combined asset base of around Rs 18 lakh crore. Once the deal is effective, HDFC Bank will be 100 percent owned by public shareholders, and existing shareholders of HDFC will own 41 percent of the bank.

Upon completion of the HDFC Bank-HDFC merger, a single entity would remain, and mutual fund managers of diversified equity schemes are expected to make the necessary adjustments to their respective portfolios, bringing down the maximum holding percentage equal to or less than 10 percent.

As per the norms specified by the capital markets regulator Sebi for diversified equity funds, the investment in equity shares or equity-related securities of a single company must not exceed 10 percent of the net assets of the scheme. This regulation does not apply to sector-specific or thematic funds.

Once the merger is completed, HDFC shareholders will receive HDFC Bank shares in their demat accounts. The newly issued HDFC Bank shares are expected to be listed on bourses by July 17, 2023.

Last week, the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) informed HDFC and HDFC Bank about the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) relaxing a rule with reference to warrant listing. The market regulator granted the firms exemption from applicability of Rule 19(2)(b) of Securities Contract (Regulations) Rules (SCRR), the companies said on Thursday.