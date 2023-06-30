HDFC, HDFC Bank boards approve July 1 as effective date of merger, July 13 as record date

Once the deal is effective, HDFC Bank will be 100 percent owned by public shareholders, and existing shareholders of HDFC will own 41 percent of the bank.

Live TV

Loading...

"Saturday, July 1, 2023, to be the ‘Effective Date’ of the Scheme, on which date the certified order of the NCLT sanctioning the Scheme will be filed by HDFC Investments, HDFC Holdings, HDFC Limited, and HDFC Bank with the RoC," HDFC Bank said.

Under the merger, HDFC Bank will issue and allot to eligible shareholders 42 new equity shares of the face value of Re. 1 each, credited as fully paid-up, for every 25 equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each fully paid-up held by such shareholder in HDFC Ltd as on the record date (July 13, 2023).