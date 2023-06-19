By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Shares of Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd ended at Rs 2,654.95, up by Rs 3.80, or 0.14 percent on the BSE.

Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd ( HDFC ) on Monday (June 19) said it has sold 90 percent of its total holding in its subsidiary HDFC Credila Financial Services Ltd to Baring PE and ChrysCapital for Rs 9,060 crore.

The corporation will divest approximately 13,29,49,207 equity shares of HDFC Credila representing approximately 90 percent of HDFC Credila’s total issued and paid-up share capital as of date to Baring PE and ChrysCapital. After the proposed transaction, HDFC Credila will cease to be a subsidiary of HDFC, and the corporation's shareholding in HDFC Credila will be less than 10 percent of HDFC Credila's total issued and paid-up share capital.