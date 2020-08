HDFC Bank's shares surged nearly 5 percent on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of India approved the name of Sashidhar Jagdishan for the post of Chief Executive Officer, said sources to CNBC-TV18. The stock gained as much as 4.69 percent to Rs 1,049.15 per share on the NSE. At 10:14 am, the shares traded 4.44 percent higher to Rs 1,046.50.

HDFC Bank received the letter from the central bank last night. Shashidhar Jagdishan is currently an Additional Director and Head of Finance, HR at HDFC Bank. He was the bank's top choice among 3 shortlisted candidates. The bank had recommended Shashidhar Jagdishan, Kaizad Bharucha and Sunil Garg's names for the post.

Jagdishan joined HDFC Bank in 1996. Aditya Puri is set to retire in October 2020​.

Aditya Puri, Chief executive of the 25-year old private lender will be retiring on October 26, 2020. On May 23, RBI had maintained that the age limit for chief executive officers (CEO) and managing directors (MD) of private banks to not exceed 70 years.

On November 28, 2019, the bank had set up a six-member panel to find a successor to Puri.