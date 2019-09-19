#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank: Will stock split make India's largest private bank more attractive?

Updated : September 19, 2019 02:14 PM IST

The HDFC Bank had last split its shares in 2011 in a ratio of 1:5, or one share of Rs 10 split into five shares of Rs 2 each.
Shares of HDFC Bank quoted at Rs 1086.90, lower by 0.64 percent, on the NSE Nifty50 at 12.42 pm.
ICICI Bank's shares traded lower declined as much as 3 percent, heading for a fourth straight session of losses.
HDFC Bank vs ICICI Bank: Will stock split make India's largest private bank more attractive?
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

This investment strategy of Bill Gates earned him Rs 1.2 lakh crore this year

This investment strategy of Bill Gates earned him Rs 1.2 lakh crore this year

This firm turned Rs 1 lakh investment to Rs 2.8 crore in 10 years

This firm turned Rs 1 lakh investment to Rs 2.8 crore in 10 years

Axis Bank looks to raise $1.5-2 billion via equity issuance

Axis Bank looks to raise $1.5-2 billion via equity issuance

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV