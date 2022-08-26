    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    market News stocks News

    HDFC Bank trades positive after Go Digit deal but Street cautious on banking pack
    By CNBCTV18.com

    HDFC Bank share price: The lender's shares traded positive a day after its investment decision in Go Digit Life Insurance but the Dalal Street stays cautious on banking pack ahead of Fed chairman Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole symposium.

    HDFC Bank share price was off from its Friday morning highs in an otherwise strong market. The lender's shares were in focus a day after its decision to invest Rs 49.9 crore to Rs 69.9 crore in Go Digit Life Insurance in two tranches to acquire up to a 9.94 percent equity stake in the company.
    The private lender stated that it has entered into "an indicative and non-binding term sheet with Go Digit Life Insurance." The insurance firm proposes to carry out life insurance business in India, subject to the grant of a certificate of registration by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), HDFC Bank said in a statement.
    HDFC Bank stock price opened at the day's low price of Rs 1,468.25 and hit the day's high at Rs 1,481.45, up more than percent Thursday's closing price of Rs 1,463.85 apiece on BSE.
    HDFC Bank remains among the top picks of global brokerage Macquarie.
    The banking gauge, Nifty Bank, also traded positive, up 0.38 percent to 39,099.80 at 11.30 am. SBI, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were top contributors to the index.
    Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 jumped on Friday backed by gains across sectors, as Dalal Street entered a new monthly derivatives series. Gains in financial, IT and FMCG shares were the biggest contributors to the rise in both headline indices. Track live updates here
    Amid largely global positive cues, the Street also awaits US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech later today to assess the future policy action of the central bank.
    Powell is set to speak at the Jackson Hole symposium later today and his speech comes at a time when Fed officials have warned that policy actions need to be tightened to bring down decades-high inflation.
    Meanwhile, Go Digit General Insurance Ltd, backed by Fairfax Group, has filed draft papers with markets regulator SEBI to float an initial public offering (IPO).
    First Published:

    Tags

    Bank stocksHDFC BankinsuranceJerome Powell

