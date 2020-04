Shares of HDFC Bank rose over 5 percent on Monday after the lender reported a decent set of numbers for the March quarter (Q4FY20) despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The country's second-largest private sector lender on Saturday reported an 18 percent jump in net profit to Rs 6,927 crore for Q4FY20.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the Mumbai-headquartered bank had posted a net profit of Rs 5,885.12 crore. CNBC-TV18 Poll had predicted a profit of Rs 7,228.9 crore for the quarter under review.

The stock gained as much as 5.5 percent to Rs 960.85 per share on the BSE.

The sentiment was also upbeat as most brokerages retained their bullish stance on the stock. Credit Suisse has an 'outperform' call on the stock, while Morgan Stanley remains 'overweight'.

MS sees a strong medium-term earnings outlook on expansion into interior India for the lender. Meanwhile, Axis Capital said that the company is its top pick in the sector and expects an RoA of 1.5 percent in FY21. Kotak Institutional Equities also believes the company is well-positioned to navigate through this crisis.

The net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, increased to Rs 15,204.1 crore from Rs 13,089.5 crore driven by growth in advances of 21.3 percent and growth in deposits of 24.3 percent.

The bank said it will not make any further dividend payouts from profit pertaining to 2019-20, as per RBI directives announced on Friday.

Meanwhile, HDFC Bank’s board also finalised the names of three candidates for the top job, which will be submitted to the Reserve Bank of India for its approval. Among these three names, two are internal and only one external candidate has been shortlisted, said a senior executive at the bank on the condition of anonymity as the names have not been made public.