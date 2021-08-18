HDFC Bank shares jump after RBI partially lifts ban, allows it to sell new credit cards

HDFC Bank shares jumped on Wednesday, a day after the Reserve Bank of India partially lifted restrictions imposed on the lender last year. The central bank allowed HDFC Bank -- the country's largest lender by market value -- to sell new credit cards. The move came eight months after the central bank had barred HDFC Bank from selling new credit cards.

CNBC-TV18's Ritu Singh was first to break the news on Tuesday.

However, the RBI maintained status quo on the ban on HDFC Bank from launching new technology initiatives.

HDFC Bank shares jumped as much as 3.29 percent to Rs 1,564.75 apiece on BSE in early deals. The stock was the top boost for headline indices Sensex and Nifty50.

At 9:30 am, the HDFC Bank stock traded 2.58 percent higher at Rs 1,553.95 apiece on the bourse, outperforming the headline S&P BSE Sensex index, which was up 0.45 percent. The Nifty Bank index was up half a percent at the time, boosted by the lender's stock.

Brokerage JPMorgan maintained an 'overweight' rating on the HDFC Bank stock with a target price of Rs 1,800. The Reserve Bank of India has only partially lifted its digital ban on the lender, which is a partial positive as credit cards are one of its most profitable businesses for it, it said.

In December last year, the RBI had come out with an unprecedented action implementing both the bans, after repeated instances of technological outages at the lender.