The share price of HDFC Bank jumped nearly 5 percent on Monday after the lender reported better-than-expected earnings for the June quarter. Bullish brokerage views with an increase in target price also supported gains.

The stock rose as much as 4.8 percent to Rs 1,152.65 per share on the BSE, and was the top contributing stock in both the benchmarks.

Other bank stocks were also in the green with the Nifty Bank index jumping over 2 percent. IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank, RBL Bank, Axis Bank, and IndusInd Bank also rose between 1.5 percent and 3.5 percent.

HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 19.6 percent rise in the standalone net profit at Rs 6,658.62 crore for the June quarter of the current financial year. The country's largest private sector lender had clocked a net profit of Rs 5,568.16 crore in April-June 2019-20.

The bank improved on its asset front with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 1.36 percent of the gross advances as on June 30, 2020, from 1.40 percent by June-end 2019.

However, the bank's provisions for bad loans and contingencies during April-June 2020-21 were raised to Rs 3,891.52 crore as against Rs 2,613.66 crore in the year-ago same period.

Brokerages remained bullish on the stock post the earnings. CLSA, Nomura and Jefferies raised the target for the stock while maintaining a 'buy' call.

In an earnings review report, Morgan Stanley said it sees continued market share gains for the stock, helped by its strong balance sheet. It added that the key positive was 13 percent YoY growth in core PPoP. Meanwhile, Nomura is confident on the company's ability to navigate the current crisis.

CLSA also noted that the lender seems to be passing the biggest asset quality test.